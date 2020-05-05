EssilorLuxottica first-quarter sales slump on coronavirus hit, worst yet to come



FILE PHOTO: The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi FILE PHOTO: The Luxottica name is reflected in a pair of sunglasses in this photo illustration taken in Rome February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

(Reuters) – Oakley and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica <ESLX.PA> reported a slump in first-quarter sales on Tuesday and warned of an even bigger hit in the current quarter as the coronavirus outbreak prompted store closures.

The company, which previously suspended its dividend and scrapped its 2020 outlook due to the pandemic, said revenue had declined further in April.

“Second-quarter revenue and profitability will still be negatively impacted by the crisis, and more severely so than in the first quarter,” it said.

The eyewear company’s first-quarter sales fell 10.1% from a year earlier to 3.78 billion euros ($4.12 billion).

EssilorLuxottica, which is both a manufacturer and a retailer with a vast shop network, confirmed it could propose a special dividend before the end of 2020 if the recovery after the end of the outbreak is solid.

