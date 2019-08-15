Esptein’s autopsy sparks new wave of questions

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:01 PM PT — Thursday, August 15, 2019

The mystery deepens around the apparent suicide of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Sources close to the matter say an autopsy found Epstein sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, including his hyoid bone. Forensic experts say that bone can sometimes be fractured during hanging, especially in older people, but is more often to break during strangulation.

The new details add to the growing speculation surrounding a high-profile case, which has grabbed the attention of the nation’s top cop. Attorney General William Barr is now looking into possible incompetence at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“I was appalled and indeed the whole department was, and frankly angry to learn of the MCC’s failure to adequately secure this prisoner,” said Barr. “We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning.”

President Trump also sounded off on the case this week, trusting in Barr to investigate the case.

“Bill Barr wants to do an entire investigation into the whole Epstein matter…the whole Epstein episode, and I know it’s under investigation by Attorney General Barr and I’m sure he’s going to be handling it,” stated the president.

Meanwhile, some of the last words from Epstein are drawing criticism from close sources who say his final hours do not suggest suicide. According to the New York Post Wednesday, his last words to one of his lawyers were “I’ll see you Sunday.” The late financier was reportedly in “great spirits” hours before his death, and even conveyed confidence that he could fight the child sex-trafficking charges. At the time, Epstein was reportedly meeting with his lawyers daily and sometimes up to 12-hours a day.

Epstein’s body was claimed from the New York Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday by someone who was described as an “Epstein associate.” As for the autopsy, Epstein’s cause of death has been listed as “pending’ — only intensifying the mystery surrounding his death.