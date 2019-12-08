Esper shuts down rumor of U.S. sending additional troops overseas

OAN Newsroom

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is shutting down rumors the U.S. will be sending additional troops to the Middle East. While speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, Esper said reports that he’s considering sending 14,000 additional troops to counter recent Iran are ‘false.’

The defense secretary said he has “no idea where those reports even came from.” He added routine adjustments regarding forces are made based on the needs of commanders.

“Right now, there is no major deployment of additional forces, it’s just a false report,” said Esper. “I wish I could figure out why people don’t try and confirm those things with the DOD before they put those reports out.”

This reporting by the @WSJ is wrong. The U.S. is not sending 14,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iran. https://t.co/zxswP6sf3B — Alyssa Farah (@PentagonPresSec) December 5, 2019

Washington ramped up its military presence in the gulf after Iran was blamed for a series of attacks on shipping vessels and a Saudi oil facility.

