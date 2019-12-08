Trending

Esper shuts down rumor of U.S. sending additional troops overseas

FILE – In this Oct. 7, 2019, file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper participates in a briefing with President Donald Trump and senior military leaders in the Cabinet Room at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

UPDATED 5:26 PM PT — Sunday, December 8, 2019

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is shutting down rumors the U.S. will be sending additional troops to the Middle East. While speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, Esper said reports that he’s considering sending 14,000 additional troops to counter recent Iran are ‘false.’

The defense secretary said he has “no idea where those reports even came from.” He added routine adjustments regarding forces are made based on the needs of commanders.

“Right now, there is no major deployment of additional forces, it’s just a false report,” said Esper. “I wish I could figure out why people don’t try and confirm those things with the DOD before they put those reports out.”

Washington ramped up its military presence in the gulf after Iran was blamed for a series of attacks on shipping vessels and a Saudi oil facility.

