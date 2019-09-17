Escobar, Lamb lead D-backs past Marlins



Eduardo Escobar bashed his 35th homer and Jake Lamb hit a three-run, go-ahead double to cap a four-run seventh inning in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 7-5 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday in Phoenix.

Lamb had four RBIs and Escobar had two hits and scored twice for the Diamondbacks (77-74), who despite the victory were unable to gain ground in the National League wild-card race.

Arizona remains 5 1/2 games back of the Chicago Cubs for the final NL playoff position. Three other teams also stand between the Diamondbacks and the Cubs in the wild-card standings.

Starlin Castro’s sixth-inning single was the Marlins’ only hit until Neil Walker’s two-run, pinch-hit homer ignited a five-run rally in the top of the seventh that gave Miami a 5-3 lead.

Arizona rebounded in the bottom of the seventh off relievers Tayron Guerrero (1-2) and Tyler Kinley.

Abraham Almonte drove in the first run with an RBI single off Guerrero, who did not retire any of the three batters he faced. Kinley retired the first two batters he faced before walking Escobar to load the bases. Lamb then lined a double into the right field corner to clear the bases.

Jon Berti had two RBIs, and Lewis Brinson had two of the Marlins’ eight hits. Miami (52-98) has lost seven of eight.

Diamondbacks rookie Kevin Ginkel pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his first career save.

Arizona left-hander Robbie Ray gave up one hit and one run in six-plus innings, leaving after walking Harold Ramirez leading off the Marlins’ seventh. Ray struck out seven and walked four.

Walker greeted reliever Yoan Lopez with a pinch-hit homer. After Brinson singled and Austin Dean walked, Andrew Chafin entered for the Diamondbacks. Pinch hitter Magneuris Sierra beat out a bunt single, and Brinson scored when Chafin threw the ball past first base for an error.

Berti capped the inning with a two-run single off Yoshihisa Hirano (5-5) for a 5-3 lead.

Miami right-hander Pablo Lopez gave up five hits and three runs in six innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. He hit three of the first five batters he faced, including Lamb with the bases loaded for a 1-0 Arizona lead.

–Field Level Media