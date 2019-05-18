Erdogan: West’s economic manipulation will be thwarted after Istanbul vote re-run



FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, April 8, 2019. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said the West was putting pressure on the Turkish lira, inflation and interest rates, but that these “games” would be thwarted after a re-run of Istanbul’s mayoral election in June.

“Ahead of the last election, the West tried to corner us by applying pressure on the currency, interest rates and inflation,” Erdogan said on Saturday in a televised question and answer session with university students in Istanbul.

“All these games will be thwarted once we get over the election,” he said, after Turkey’s election board ruled on a re-run of March’s election, which was won by the main opposition candidate in a shock loss for Erdogan’s party.

