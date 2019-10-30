Erdogan vows retaliation for U.S. resolution on Armenian genocide

OAN Newsroom

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is saying a U.S. House motion to condemn the so-called ‘Armenian genocide’ could damage bilateral ties between Ankara and Washington D.C. Erdogan told the press Wednesday the U.S. resolution is “worthless” and is the “biggest insult” to the Turkish people. He went on to say that U.S. lawmakers have no right to designate the deaths of Armenians a ‘genocide.’

On Tuesday, the House passed a bipartisan resolution to condemn the killings of hundreds of thousands of Armenians that took place back in 1915.

The Turkish president said he believes the U.S. resolution is revenge for Turkey’s recent military operation in Syria.

“Another draft resolution that passed the House…is about imposing sanctions on me, my family and my ministers based on absurd claims,” stated President Erdogan. “We strongly reject this resolution – this has nothing to do with the reality.”

Erdogan also demanded that the U.S. extradite exiled cleric Fetullah Gulen, who is wanted in Turkey for his alleged role in a botched 2016 coup.