Erdogan, Trump discuss Middle East conflicts, Turkey’s foreign minister says



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave the stage after family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan leave the stage after family photo during the annual NATO heads of government summit at the Grove Hotel in Watford, Britain December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/Pool

February 15, 2020

ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed conflicts in Libya and Syria, as well as a U.S. peace plan for the Middle East, in a phone call on Saturday, Turkey’s foreign minister said.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comments during a panel session at the Munich Security Conference shortly after he met his Russian counterpart to discuss escalating violence in Syria’s Idlib region.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by Edmund Blair)