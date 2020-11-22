Erdogan says Turkey sees itself a part of Europe



FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 17, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, November 17, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Ankara sees itself as an inseperable part of Europe.

Erdogan told members of the ruling AK Party that the European Union should keep its promises regarding migrants issue and making Turkey a full member of the bloc.

