Erdogan says Trump can waive sanctions on Turkey: Haberturk



FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, July 10, 2019. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

July 14, 2019

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Donald Trump has the authority to waive possible U.S. sanctions on Turkey for its purchase of Russian air defense systems and that the U.S. president should find “middle ground” in the dispute, broadcaster Haberturk said on Sunday.

“By buying the S-400s, we are not getting ready for war. We are trying to guarantee peace and our national security,” Haberturk quoted Erdogan as saying.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by Catherine Evans)