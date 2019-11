Erdogan calls on Turks to dump foreign currencies and embrace lira

FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 19, 2019. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS FILE PHOTO: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses lawmakers from his ruling AK Party during a meeting at the parliament in Ankara, Turkey, November 19, 2019. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

November 26, 2019

ANKARA (Reuters) – President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called on Turks to “leave the dollar” and convert their foreign currencies to Turkish lira in order to boost the currency and show patriotism.

“Leave the dollar and the rest. Let’s turn to our money, the Turkish lira. The Turkish lira doesn’t lose value anymore. Let’s show our patriotism like this,” Erdogan told members of his AK Party in parliament.

(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)