Equinor, Rosneft to extract 250 million barrels of oil at Russian field



FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

December 23, 2019

OSLO (Reuters) – Oil firms Equinor <EQNR.OL> and Rosneft <ROSN.MM> expect to extract some 250 million barrels of oil and 23 billion cubic metres of gas during the first part of the development of the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Russia, Equinor said on Monday.

Rosneft holds a 66.67% stake, and Equinor holds the remaining 33.33%, in the joint venture company SevKomNeftegaz that owns the license.

Equinor did not say how much it would invest in the project.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)