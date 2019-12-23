Equinor, Rosneft to extract 250 million barrels of oil at Russian field

FILE PHOTO: Equinor's logo is seen next to the company's headquarters in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
December 23, 2019
OSLO (Reuters) – Oil firms Equinor <EQNR.OL> and Rosneft <ROSN.MM> expect to extract some 250 million barrels of oil and 23 billion cubic metres of gas during the first part of the development of the Severo-Komsomolskoye oilfield in Russia, Equinor said on Monday.
Rosneft holds a 66.67% stake, and Equinor holds the remaining 33.33%, in the joint venture company SevKomNeftegaz that owns the license.
Equinor did not say how much it would invest in the project.
(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Victoria Klesty)