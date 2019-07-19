Equifax nears deal to pay about $700 million to settle U.S. data-breach probes: WSJ



July 19, 2019

(Reuters) – Credit reporting company Equifax Inc <EFX.N> is close to a deal to settle data breach probes by paying around $700 million, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Equifax will pay the amount to settle with the Federal Trade Commission, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and most state attorneys general, the Journal reported https://on.wsj.com/2y3olw9.

The 2017 data breach at the company affected more than 143 million people worldwide.

Equifax did not respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)