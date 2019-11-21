Epstein accuser Teala Davies files lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:16 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Another alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward as lawmakers push for more answers into his death and potential co-conspirators. Teala Davies filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate on Thursday, claiming she suffered lasting damage from his sexual abuse.

Davies claimed Epstein took advantage of her when she was 17 years old.

“I was a little girl,” said Davies. “It took me a long time to break free from his mind control and abuse.”

This is the picture of #JefffeyEpstein with his accuser Teala Davies just revealed that shows them flying over the US Virgin Islands during the time the alleged abuse took place, about 17 years ago. She was “a little girl” Teala says at a presser in NY. pic.twitter.com/7R783DtADH — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) November 21, 2019

Attorney Gloria Allred said Davies “had no idea that (Epstein) he would exploit her and abuse her repeatedly.”

Davies joins at least a dozen other women who are suing Epstein’s estate over his alleged sex crimes. She said she hopes her case will inspire other sexual abuse victims to speak up.

“I’m here to set an example and inspire all victims of sexual abuse to conquer their fear, tell someone,” said Davies.

Related: Prison Guards On Duty At Time Of Epstein Suicide Charged With Falsifying Prison Records