Epstein accuser Teala Davies files lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse

Teala Davies listens during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York, about the filing of a lawsuit against the estate of Jeffrey Epstein. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:16 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Another alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein has come forward as lawmakers push for more answers into his death and potential co-conspirators. Teala Davies filed a lawsuit against Epstein’s estate on Thursday, claiming she suffered lasting damage from his sexual abuse.

Davies claimed Epstein took advantage of her when she was 17 years old.

“I was a little girl,” said Davies. “It took me a long time to break free from his mind control and abuse.”

Attorney Gloria Allred said Davies “had no idea that (Epstein) he would exploit her and abuse her repeatedly.”

Attorney Gloria Allred, holds a picture of Jeffrey Epstein and her client Teala Davis during a news conference, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York, about the filing of a lawsuit against the estate of Epstein. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)

Davies joins at least a dozen other women who are suing Epstein’s estate over his alleged sex crimes. She said she hopes her case will inspire other sexual abuse victims to speak up.

“I’m here to set an example and inspire all victims of sexual abuse to conquer their fear, tell someone,” said Davies.

