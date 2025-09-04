‘The world has lost a giant’: tributes to Giorgio Armani

By Reuters

September 4, 2025 – 8:34 AM PDT

Italian designer Giorgio Armani at the end of his Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2017/2018 collection show in Paris, France, July 4, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) – Fashion designer Giorgio Armani, synonymous with modern Italian style and elegance and known as “King Giorgio”, died at the age of 91, his company said on Thursday.

Here are some of the tributes to him:

ITALIAN PRIME MINISTER GIORGIA MELONI

“Giorgio Armani leaves us at the age of 91. With his elegance, sobriety and creativity, he was able to bring lustre to Italian fashion and inspire the entire world. An icon, a tireless worker, a symbol of the best of Italy. Thank you for everything.”

FASHION DESIGNER VALENTINO GARAVANI

“I mourn someone I have always considered a friend, never a rival. And I can only bow to his immense talent, the changes he brought to fashion, and above all to his unwavering loyalty to one style: his own.”

DESIGNER DONATELLA VERSACE

“The world has lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever.”

FRENCH LUXURY GROUP LVMH

“He was the last of the post-war, golden generation of fashion designers who shaped, year after year, the paragons of highest elegance. His legacy will live in the hearts and imaginations of current and future designers for a long time.”

LVMH CHAIRMAN AND CEO BERNARD ARNAULT

“He created a unique style, combining light and shadow, that he developed into a large and successful entrepreneurial journey and extended Italian elegance to a global scale. He was also a true friend and admirer of France.”

SUPERMODEL CINDY CRAWFORD

“Heartbroken to hear about the passing of a legend. A true master of his craft.”

ACTOR CATE BLANCHETT

“Rest in peace Mr. Giorgio Armani.”

ACTOR JULIA ROBERTS

“A true friend. A legend.”

MONCLER CEO REMO RUFFINI

“Ever since I was a kid, I looked up to him as a role model, a guide. He was the symbol of what I dreamed of, the point of reference for anyone who loved this world. His consistency, his elegance, his ability to look ahead with clarity and courage marked an era and set a path.

“He embodied what makes a person great: the discipline, the vision, and the strength of someone who never gave in to the trends of the moment but guided and inspired an authentic, timeless style.”

FASHION WRITER SUZY MENKES

“Dearest Giorgio Armani – I cannot believe that you have left us. Such a commitment to realty, yet, at the same time, producing dreams. And for both sexes. The life of “Mr Armani” – as he was always known – was symbolic for a certain part of Italy that was more gentle than showy.”

NATIONAL CHAMBER OF ITALIAN FASHION (CNMI) PRESIDENT CARLO CAPASA

“Giorgio Armani shaped contemporary fashion, redefining its boundaries and creating a lifestyle concept recognised and admired worldwide, also establishing Made in Italy as synonymous with excellence.”

DESIGNER DIANE VON FURSTENBERG:

“Goodbye and rest in peace caro Giorgio! You have touched so many people with your elegance and will continue to inspire for ever.”

DESIGNER STEFANO RICCI

“Fashion, and Italy in particular, has lost its incomparable Maestro. He taught the world the style and elegance of subtlety. To his family and to the entire organisation go our deepest condolences.”

ARMANI’S EMPLOYEES AND HIS FAMILY

“Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”

HARRODS BUYING DIRECTOR, FASHION, SIMON LONGLAND:

“Giorgio Armani was one of the great architects of modern fashion. With the deconstruction of men’s tailoring and the effortless refinement he brought to womenswear, he liberated the way an entire generation dressed, introducing a new elegance that continues to define contemporary style.”

ITALIAN PRESIDENT SERGIO MATTARELLA

“A shy and reserved personality with tireless creativity, over the long years of his career he redefined the standards of elegance and luxury on the international stage. His sophisticated simplicity, his attention to quality and detail have inspired and influenced generations of designers.”

MILAN MAYOR GIUSEPPE SALA

“Milan will miss his creative vision, his active participation, and his support for the life of our city. Monday, the day of his funeral, will be a day of mourning.”

VENICE OPERA HOUSE “LA FENICE”

“Giorgio Armani is not just a name but a universal language of elegance, sobriety, and creative strength. An icon who has redefined fashion and will continue to inspire generations. May the earth be light upon you, maestro.”

JUVENTUS SOCCER CLUB

“Juventus joins in the mourning for the passing of Giorgio Armani, a timeless icon of Italian elegance and style.”

FERRARI F1 DRIVER CHARLES LECLERC

“A great honour to have had the chance to meet and work with such an amazing person. You will be missed Giorgio.”

AC MILAN SOCCER CLUB

“All of AC Milan mourns the passing of Giorgio Armani, a global icon of style and elegance, a symbol of the city of Milan. Our deepest condolences to the family and all his loved ones.”

NAPOLI PRESIDENT AURELIO DE LAURENTIIS

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the death of my friend Giorgio Armani. On behalf of my family, the Filmauro group and everyone at Calcio Napoli, my thoughts are with his family and Leo Dell’Orco.”

