‘The Brutalist’ and ‘Emilia Perez’ triumph at Golden Globes

By Lisa Richwine, Danielle Broadway and Dawn Chmielewski

January 6, 2025 – 4:10 AM PST

Trevor Matthews, Brian Young, Felicity Jones, Adrien Brody, winner of the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama award for “The Brutalist,” Daniel Blumberg, Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold, and Guy Pearce, winners of the Best Motion Picture – Drama award for “The Brutalist”, pose at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

BEVERLY HILLS, California (Reuters) – “The Brutalist,” the story of a Holocaust survivor who chases the American dream, and musical thriller “Emilia Perez” took home the first major movie honors of Hollywood’s awards season at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

Voters for the Globes, handed out by entertainment journalists around the world, named “The Brutalist” best movie drama and star Adrien Brody the best drama film actor. The film also landed the best director prize for Brady Corbet.

Brody, who plays an architect trying to build a life in the United States, called the movie from independent studio A24 “a monument to humanity and the arts.”

“To the many people who have struggled emigrating to this country, I hope this work stands to lift you up a bit and give you a voice,” Brody said on stage at the black-tie event in Beverly Hills.

“Emilia Perez,” about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to a woman, claimed best movie musical or comedy. The Spanish-language Netflix (NFLX.O) movie led all films with four awards in total, including a supporting actress honor for Zoe Saldana.

“The light always wins over the darkness,” said Karla Sofía Gascón, the trans actor who plays the lead role in “Emilia Perez.” “You can never take away our soul, or existence or identity.”

The Globes kick off a marathon awards season in Hollywood that culminates with the Academy Awards in March. Winning a Globe can shine a spotlight on movies angling for the coveted best picture prize at the Oscars.

“Wicked,” the box office smash based on the popular Broadway musical, claimed the Globe for cinematic and box office achievement. Director Jon M. Chu spoke of his love for movies as he was surrounded by the cast on stage.

“When pessimism and cynicism sort of rule the planet right now, we can still make art, and still make art that is an act of optimism, that is empowerment and that is joy,” Chu said.

DEMI MOORE HONORED

In a surprise, Demi Moore won best actress in a musical or comedy film for her leading role in “The Substance,” the story of a fading actress seeking a fountain of youth.

Known for movies such as “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “Ghost,” Moore told the crowd that she had once been dismissed as a “popcorn actress” and feared her career was over.

“I’m just in shock right now,” Moore said as she held her trophy on stage. “I’ve been doing this a long time, over 45 years. This is the first time I’ve ever won anything as an actor.”

Among other awards, Brazil’s Fernanda Torres took the trophy for best actress in a movie drama for Portuguese language film “I’m Still Here.” The movie tells the story of a woman who must reinvent herself after her family is shattered by violence during the military dictatorship in Brazil in 1971.

Sebastian Stan was named best actor in a film musical or comedy for “A Different Man,” a movie about a man with facial disfigurement.

“Our ignorance and discomfort around disability and disfigurement has to end now,” Stan said. “We have to normalize it and continue to expose ourselves to it and our children.”

Kieran Culkin was named best supporting film actor for “A Real Pain,” a dramedy about cousins who travel to Poland to explore their family’s roots.

At the start of the show, first-time host Nikki Glaser welcomed the celebrity crowd to “Ozempic’s biggest night” and teased Timothee Chalamet, Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez and other power players in the audience.

“You could do anything, except tell the country who to vote for,” Glaser said, referring to widespread Hollywood support for the losing candidate in the recent U.S. presidential election.

On the red carpet ahead of the show, celebrities dazzled in black, gold and silver gowns with an occasional red or periwinkle in the mix. “Wicked” star Ariana Grande wore a yellow Givenchy gown with a beaded bodice that she said was a tribute to the yellow brick road leading to Oz in the movie musical.

Globe honorees were chosen by 334 entertainment journalists from 85 countries, compared with roughly 9,000 voters who select the Academy Awards. The Globes voting body has been expanded in recent years and organizers instituted reforms after being criticized for ethical lapses and a lack of diversity.

In TV categories, “Hacks” won best musical or comedy series, “Baby Reindeer” was named best limited series and “Shogun” earned best TV drama.

Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Danielle Broadway and Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Mary Milliken, Richard Chang and Himani Sarkar

