Stars shine in tailored looks at Met Ball celebration of Black style

By Ben Kellerman

May 6, 2025 – 6:59 AM PDT

Shakira attends the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute with this year’s theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Singer Rihanna revealed her third pregnancy, Pharrell Williams sported a jacket with 15,000 pearls and musician Andre 3000 strapped a piano to his back as celebrities celebrated Black style and tailoring at the Met Gala fundraiser on Monday.

Mostly black-and-white looks populated the daffodil-accented deep-blue carpet covering the steps to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Guests arrived as assistants sheltered them under umbrellas in the heavy rain.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo, co-chairs of the gala, were among the first of the stars of sports, music, film and television to appear.

Domingo wore a full-length royal blue pleated cloak falling from a gold-and-white casing around his shoulders. He removed the cloak to reveal a bejeweled, checkered black-and-white jacket and grey trousers. Hamilton chose an ivory suit with a beret.

The last to arrive was Rihanna, who sported a wide-brimmed black hat and a striped, corseted bodice that hugged her stomach. Her partner, musician A$AP Rocky, had arrived earlier and confirmed that Rihanna was pregnant with the couple’s third child.

In between, former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris had made her way into the event. She was not spotted on the carpet, but the Democratic Party posted a photo of her on social media in a long black-and-white gown.

Andre 3000 turned heads with one of the most over-the-top looks – a replica of a piano that he hauled on his back like a backpack.

Williams, the musician and creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, wore black tuxedo pants paired with an ivory jacket adorned with 15,000 pearls.

The Met Gala, a fundraiser for the art museum’s Costume Institute, has become known for its roster of A-list celebrities in extravagant outfits. This year’s guests were told to dress according to the theme “Tailored for You,” a nod to the exhibit called “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at the museum’s Costume Institute. The exhibit focuses on an elegant Black dandy aesthetic.

The theme was chosen before the election of U.S. President Donald Trump, who launched an assault on diversity and inclusion efforts during the first weeks of his second term.

Andrew Bolton, head curator of the Costume Institute, said that even though work began on the exhibit in 2022, “in this current political climate, it resonates very differently. Timing is everything.”

Also on the carpet, legendary Indian actor Shah Rukh Khan wore a silk black sherwani-style jacket over black trousers with several necklaces including one with a giant “K.”

“Euphoria” actor Sydney Sweeney shimmered in a fitted sparkling black gown with her hair slicked back in a bun. Her co-star Zendaya wore a white silk suit with a brimmed hat.

Some pops of color made a statement on the carpet.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles stood out in a short bright blue dress with a white collar. Director Spike Lee wore a black suit with a silver crossbody bag, orange glasses and an orange New York Knicks cap. Singer Chappell Roan donned hot pink.

Among the notable accessories, Bad Bunny carried a brown and yellow bowling-style bag and Tessa Thompson had a fan with an image of the late fashion journalist Andre Leon Talley, who many cited as an inspiration for their outfits.

Other attendees included musicians Stevie Wonder and Shaboozey and actors Demi Moore, Nicole Kidman and Cynthia Erivo.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, honorary chair of the event, could not attend because of a knee injury. “Hate to miss an historical event!” James wrote on social media platform X.

Reporting by Ben Kellerman in New York; Additional reporting and writing by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang and Stephen Coates

