‘Snow White’ and ‘War of the Worlds’ lead Razzie nominations

By Danielle Broadway

January 21, 2026 – 12:02 AM PST

Cast member Rachel Zegler attends a premiere for the film “Snow White”, in Los Angeles, California, U.S. March 15, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – With Oscar nominations a day away, Hollywood’s annual reckoning with its film failures took shape on Wednesday as Disney’s live‑action “Snow White” and the remake “War of the Worlds” tied for six nods for the Golden Raspberry Awards.

Popularly known as the Razzies, the awards are an annual Oscar spoof that spotlights what voters deem Hollywood’s worst performances. The 46th Golden Raspberry Awards are set for March 14, the day before the Oscar awards.

Disney’s “Snow White,” a 2025 remake of the 1937 animated classic, scored a worst picture nod along with nominations for worst remake, director and screenplay. The fantasy film stars Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, and its seven computer-generated dwarf characters were also cited for both worst supporting actors and screen combo.

Tying with “Snow White,” the 2025 science fiction film “War of the Worlds,” starring rapper Ice Cube and actor Eva Longoria, based on H. G. Wells’ 1898 novel, also scored six nominations, including worst picture, actors, remake, director, screenplay and screen combo.

Other nominees include the psychological thriller “Hurry Up Tomorrow,” science fiction film “Star Trek: Section 31,” and the action-adventure Netflix film “The Electric State,” starring “Stranger Things” lead Millie Bobby Brown.

More than 1,100 Razzie members from across the United States and about two dozen other countries vote on the awards, according to the Razzie website. Voters are members of the Golden Raspberry Foundation that consists of film critics and movie experts.

Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Sarah Mills; Editing by Howard Goller

