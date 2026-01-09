‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘Sinners’ lead Hollywood’s Actor Award nominees

By Danielle Broadway

January 7, 2026 – 4:02 PM UTC

Cast member Leonardo DiCaprio attends the London premiere for the movie “One Battle After Another” in London, Britain, September 16, 2025. REUTERS/Katie Collins

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The action-packed political satire “One Battle After Another” and the vampire tale brimming with blues music “Sinners,” topped the list of nominees unveiled on Wednesday for Hollywood’s Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, a key foreshadowing of films likely heading to the Academy Awards.

Both films will compete for the SAG honor of best movie cast. Their competitors are the Shakespeare-inspired drama “Hamnet,” the ping-pong picture “Marty Supreme” and the Gothic science fiction film “Frankenstein.”

The Actor Awards are closely watched because winners are chosen by SAG-AFTRA actor union members, the largest voting bloc for the Oscars, which will be awarded in March.

Nominated SAG actors include Leonardo DiCaprio for his role as Bob in “One Battle After Another,” Michael B. Jordan for his dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack Moore in “Sinners,” and Jessie Buckley for her role as Agnes Hathaway in “Hamnet.”

In SAG’s TV categories, dark comedy series “The White Lotus” will compete with medical drama “The Pitt” and psychological thriller “Severance.”

Meanwhile, culinary comedy “The Bear” will compete with “The Studio,” “Abbott Elementary” and “Hacks.”

The Emmy-winning limited series “Adolescence” also received several nods.

The awards ceremony was renamed in January 2025.

Winners of the Actor awards will be announced on March 1 at a ceremony that will stream live on Netflix (NFLX.O).

In 2025, organizers of the SAG awards canceled a planned live announcement of the SAG nominees because of wildfires in Los Angeles. Nominations were announced online instead.

President of SAG-AFTRA, Sean Astin, recognized the impact of the fires before Wednesday’s nominations began.

“I want to acknowledge that this is the one year anniversary of devastating Los Angeles wildfires,” he said.

Reporting by Danielle Broadway, Editing by Nick Zieminski

Sponsored Content Below

Share this post!