Live-action ‘Tangled’ will star Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Disney will let down Rapunzel’s lengthy hair once again.

Walt Disney Pictures said Wednesday its live-action adaptation of “Tangled” will star Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim in the lead roles of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider.

The 2010 animated hit followed Rapunzel, the magically long-haired princess locked away in a tower, whose carefully ordered life is upended when she teams up with Flynn Rider, a charming outlaw on the run. The original film featured the voices of Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi, grossed more than $590 million worldwide, and spawned both the short film “Tangled Ever After” and the Disney Channel series “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure.”

The new “Tangled” will be directed by Michael Gracey, best known for “The Greatest Showman,” with a screenplay by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

No release date has been announced.

Croft, an Australian actor, is best known for starring as Rachel Roth, aka Raven, on the DC series “Titans,” and her role on Netflix’s “True Spirit.”

Manheim is already a familiar face to Disney audiences after leading the “Zombies” franchise. The actor and singer, who is also the son of Emmy and Golden Globe winner Camryn Manheim, finished as runner-up on season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars.”

“Tangled” was first reported to be in early development in December 2024. It’s the latest animated Disney title to receive the live-action treatment. The studio’s growing slate includes “The Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” “The Little Mermaid, “Snow White” and “Lilo & Stitch,” the first $1 billion release of 2025.

A live-action version of “Moana” is scheduled to hit theaters this summer.

