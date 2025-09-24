Jimmy Kimmel monologue racks up more than 14 million views on social media

By Reuters

September 24, 2025 – 8:04 AM PDT

Jimmy Kimmel attends the 2025 Creative Arts Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 07, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jimmy Kimmel’s first monologue since returning to U.S. late-night television on Tuesday after Walt Disney (DIS.N) lifted his suspension has been seen more than 14 million times on Google’s YouTube and Meta’s (META.O) Instagram.

By Wednesday mid-morning, Kimmel’s monologue had 9.8 million views on YouTube and 4.6 million on Instagram.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

