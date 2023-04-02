Factbox-Winners at the 2023 Olivier Awards

By Marie-Louise Gumuchian

LONDON (Reuters) – The Olivier Awards for theatre were handed out in London on Sunday, with “My Neighbour Totoro” winning the most prizes.

Below is a list of winners in the key categories.

BEST NEW PLAY

“Prima Facie”

BEST NEW MUSICAL

“Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

BEST REVIVAL

“A Streetcar Named Desire”

BEST ENTERTAINMENT OR COMEDY PLAY

“My Neighbour Totoro”

BEST ACTRESS

Jodie Comer, “Prima Facie”

BEST ACTOR

Paul Mescal, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Katie Brayben, “Tammy Faye”

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Arthur Darvill, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Oklahoma!”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Anjana Vasan, “A Streetcar Named Desire”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Will Keen, “Patriots”

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Beverley Knight, “Sylvia”

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Zubin Varla, “Tammy Faye”

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE OR NEW ORCHESTRATIONS

Richard Hawley and Tom Deering, “Standing at the Sky’s Edge”

BEST DIRECTOR

Phelim McDermott, “My Neighbour Totoro”

