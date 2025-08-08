Disney settles lawsuit with fired ‘Mandalorian’ actress Gina Carano

By Lisa Richwine

August 7, 2025 – 4:09 PM PDT

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney (DIS.N) has resolved a legal dispute with actor Gina Carano over her firing from the “Star Wars” streaming TV series “The Mandalorian,” a spokesperson for Disney unit Lucasfilm said on Thursday.

Disney removed Carano from “The Mandalorian” in 2021 over social media posts that the company at the time called “abhorrent and unacceptable” for “denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities.”

Carano sued Disney in 2024 for wrongful termination and sex discrimination with backing from billionaire Elon Musk. The actor argued she was fired for voicing conservative opinions and that male stars who spoke out did not suffer any consequences.

In Thursday’s statement, the Lucasfilm spokesperson said Carano “was always well respected by her directors, co-stars, and staff, and she worked hard to perfect her craft while treating her colleagues with kindness and respect.”

“With this lawsuit concluded, we look forward to identifying opportunities to work together with Ms. Carano in the near future,” the spokesperson added.

No details on the settlement were provided.

Carano, in a post on Musk’s social media platform X, called the resolution “the best outcome for all parties involved.”

“I am humbled and grateful to God for His love and grace in this outcome,” Carano said.

She also thanked Musk “for backing my case and asking for nothing in return.”

Carano played warrior Cara Dune in “The Mandalorian,” a “Star Wars” series that became a hit on Disney+ when it debuted in 2019. Disney fired Carano from the show after the series of social media posts.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children,” Carano wrote on Instagram, according to a Variety report at the time.

Carano also came under fire for posts on Twitter, now X, in which she derided mask-wearing during the COVID pandemic and echoed false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday, Carano said she was excited to “move onto the next chapter.”

“My desires remain in the arts, which is where I hope you will join me,” she said, adding “Yes, I’m smiling.”

Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Chris Reese

