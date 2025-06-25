Disney launches stage musical ‘Hercules’ in London

By Reuters

June 25, 2025 – 1:57 AM PDT

(L-R) Malinda Parris, Brianna Ogunbawo, Candace Furbert, Robyn Rose-Li and Sharlene Hector pose after the World Premiere of Disney’s “Hercules” at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on June 24, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

LONDON (Reuters) – Disney takes London audiences back to Ancient Greece with its new musical “Hercules”, bringing alive its 1997 animation on the West End stage.

Showing at composer Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the show is inspired by the much-loved Disney film, itself based on the ancient myth.

It follows the titular character and son of Zeus who, upon losing his immortality as a baby due to the plotting Hades, god of the underworld, goes from zero to hero to stop his uncle from taking over.

“It’s a myth that reflects contemporary culture and still honours the DNA of (the) animated movie,” Robert Horn, who wrote the show’s book with Kwame Kwei-Armah, told Reuters late on Tuesday at the musical’s press night.

“It’s its own new thing and yet fans of the movie will absolutely come and recognise it and love it.”

Central to the show are the five Muses, who sing their way through the story with energetic gospel-like tunes and plenty of costume changes.

“I think I speak for all of us … we have idolized these women. We have looked at these women and seen ourselves in times when we weren’t really represented,” actor Malinda Parris, who plays Calliope, said. “So being able to be that representation for other young girls … who … want to be The Muses … it’s living the dream.”

The show differs from the movie in several ways, including Hercules’ mentor, Phil, no longer being a satyr but a taverna owner.

“The main thing is that he still is there … to love and support Hercules on his journey,” actor Trevor Dion Nicholas said.

“It really is about building this bond between the two of them that kind of builds this paternal relationship that I think we were able to deepen more so than the animated film was.”

“Hercules” is the latest Disney stage adaptation in London, showing in the same theatre where the hit show “Frozen” ran up until last year.

It features songs written by Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist David Zippel from the animation, including “Go the Distance” and “Zero to Hero”, as well as new tunes.

