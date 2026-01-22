Complete list of 2026 Oscar nominees

Updated 6:42 AM PST, January 22, 2026

A replica of an Academy Awards statuette is pictured prior to the 98th Oscars nominations announcement on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — This year’s class of Oscar nominees has been announced. Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” led all films Thursday with 16 nominations to the 98th Academy Awards, setting a record for the most in Oscar history. Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” was second in the tally with 13 nominations.

Here is a full list of nominees for the 98th annual Academy Awards, which will be presented March 15 in Los Angeles:

Best picture

“Bugonia”; “F1”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams.”

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”; Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”; Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”; Emma Stone, “Bugonia”; Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue.”

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet, “Marty Supreme”; Leonardo DiCaprio, “One Battle After Another”; Ethan Hawke, “Blue Moon”; Michael B. Jordan, “Sinners”; Wagner Moura, “The Secret Agent.”

Best Supporting Actress

Elle Fanning, “Sentimental Value”; Inga Ibsdotter LilIeaas, “Sentimental Value”; Amy Madigan, “Weapons”; Wunmi Mosaku, “Sinners”; Teyana Taylor, “One Battle After Another.”

Best Supporting Actor

Jacob Elordi, “Frankenstein”; Sean Penn, “One Battle After Another”; Stellan Skarsgård, “Sentimental Value”; Benicio del Toro, “One Battle After Another” Delroy Lindo, “Sinners.”

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, “One Battle After Another”; Ryan Coogler, “Sinners”; Chloé Zhao, “Hamnet”; Josh Safdie, “Marty Supreme”; Joachim Trier, “Sentimental Value.”

Original Song

“Golden” from “Kpop Demon Hunters”; “Train Dreams” from “Train Dreams”; “Dear Me” from “Diane Warren: Relentless”; “I Lied To You” from “Sinners”; “Sweet Dreams Of Joy” from “Viva Verdi!”

Original Score

“Bugonia,” Jerskin Fendrix; “Frankenstein,” Alexandre Desplate; “Hamnet,” Max Richter; “One Battle After Another,” Jonny Greenwood; “Sinners,” Ludwig Göransson.

Animated Film

“Arco”; “Elio”; “KPop Demon Hunters”; “Little Amélie or the Character of Rain”; “Zootopia 2.”

International Film

“The Secret Agent,” Brazil; “It Was Just an Accident,” France; “Sentimental Value,” Norway; “Sirât,” Spain; “The Voice of Hind Rajab,” Tunisia.

Documentary Feature

“The Perfect Neighbor”; “The Alabama Solution”; “Come See Me in the Good Light”; “Cutting Through Rocks”; “Mr. Nobody Against Putin.”

Casting

“Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “The Secret Agent”; “Sinners.”

Best Sound

“F1”; “Frankenstein”; “One Battle after Another”; “Sinners”; “Sirāt.”

Cinematography

“Frankenstein”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners”; “Train Dreams.”

Original Screenplay

“Blue Moon,” Robert Kaplow; “It Was Just an Accident,” Jafar Panahi, with script collaborators Nader Saïvar, Shadmehr Rastin, Mehdi Mahmoudian; “Marty Supreme,” Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie; “Sentimental Value,” Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier; “Sinners,” Ryan Coogler.

Adapted Screenplay

“Bugonia”; Will Tracy; “Frankenstein,” Guillermo del Toro; “Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell; “One Battle After Another,” Paul Thomas Anderson; “Train Dreams,” Clint Bailey and Greg Kwedar.

Live Action Short Film

“Butcher’s Stain”; “A Friend of Dorothy”; “Jane Austen’s Period Drama”; “The Singers”; “Two People Exchanging Saliva.”

Animated Short Film

“Butterfly”; “Forevergreen”; “The Girl Who Cried Pearls”; “Retirement Plan”; “The Three Sisters.”

Documentary Short Film

“All the Empty Rooms”; “Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud”; “Children No More: Were and Are Gone”; “The Devil Is Busy”; “Perfectly a Strangeness.”

Visual Effects

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “F1″; “Jurassic World Rebirth”; “The Lost Bus”; “Sinners.”

Production Design

“Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sinners.”

Film Editing

“F1”; “Marty Supreme”; “One Battle After Another”; “Sentimental Value”; “Sinners.”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Frankenstein”; “Kokuho”; “Sinners”; “The Smashing Machine”; “The Ugly Stepsister.”

Costume Design

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”; “Frankenstein”; “Hamnet”; “Marty Supreme”; “Sinners.”

