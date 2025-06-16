Arnold Schwarzenegger and Carrie-Anne Moss make magic in ‘Fubar’ season 2

By Danielle Broadway

June 16, 2025 – 3:06 AM PDT

Cast members Arnold Schwarzenegger, Fabiana Udenio, Monica Barbaro, Barbara Eve Harris, Fortune Feimster, Aparna Brielle, Travis Van Winkle, Carrie-Anne Moss and Milan Carter attend a premiere for season 2 of the television series FUBAR in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Austrian and American actor Arnold Schwarzenegger had to admit that it took him a lot of practice to nail the tango scene with Canadian actor Carrie-Anne Moss for season 2 of the Netflix action-comedy series “Fubar.”

“We practiced. We practiced a lot, and she didn’t need as much practice as I did, but I really practiced,” the former California governor told Reuters.

The “Terminator” actor recalled doing the first take for the dance scene and impressing everyone with how ready they were.

“They just thought we were rehearsing, but they did not know that we were that prepared for the whole thing,” Schwarzenegger said with a smile.

“Fubar” season 2, created by Nick Santora and produced by Skydance Television and Blackjack Films, premiered on Netflix last Thursday.

The story follows Luke Brunner, played by Schwarzenegger and his daughter Emma, played by Monica Barbaro, who are both CIA operatives.

Their fellow CIA team members include Barry Putt, played by Milan Carter, Boro Polonia, played by Gabriel Luna, Roo Russell, played by Fortune Feimster and Aldon Reese, portrayed by Travis Van Winkle.

In season 2, Brunner is back to working with his CIA team, but things take an unexpected turn when he encounters his ex-lover Greta Nelson, played by Carrie-Anne Moss.

Greta is a former East German spy who ends up going up against Brunner in both the tango and a tussling battle.

“Most of my scenes are with Arnold, so we developed this incredible friendship,” Carrie-Anne said.

Schwarzenegger humorously recalled the “Matrix” actor bringing what he dubbed as “secret oil” to the set and putting it behind his ears before shooting a scene.

“Peppermint oil. I’m a big peppermint oil or just essential oil person,” Carrie-Anne clarified.

“It was like some magic power because as soon as she smeared the stuff behind my ears, I mean it was like ‘pum!’ and we were kind of out of the gate doing our scenes in the most perfect way,” Schwarzenegger added.

Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Rollo Ross; Editing by Sandra Maler

