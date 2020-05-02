England’s COVID-19 hospital death toll rises 370 to 20,853



A volunteer from Boots chemist conducts a test at a coronavirus test site in Poole, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Poole, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley A volunteer from Boots chemist conducts a test at a coronavirus test site in Poole, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Poole, Britain, May 2, 2020. REUTERS/John Sibley

May 2, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The death toll from COVID-19 in English hospitals rose 370 to 20,853, the health service said on Saturday.

Of the 370 who died, 25 had no underlying health condition, the National Health Service said. The United Kingdom’s death toll is due to be published later.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)