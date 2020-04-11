England’s coronavirus hospital death toll rises by 823 to 8,937



A message is seen on the side of a tower block in Manchester as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Manchester, Britain, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble A message is seen on the side of a tower block in Manchester as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, Manchester, Britain, April 11, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

April 11, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The coronavirus death toll in English hospitals rose over the past 24 hours by 823 to a total of 8,937, health officials reported on Saturday.

Those who died aged were between 11 and 102 years old, and 33 had no known underlying health condition, NHS England said.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, Editing by William Maclean)