England to relax quarantine rules for around 50 countries: minister



FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 12, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps speaks during a daily briefing to update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain June 12, 2020. Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

July 3, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Quarantine rules for people arriving in England from around 50 countries will be lifted, transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday.

“There will be a list of 50 plus countries and if you add in the overseas territories, 60 something or other that we will publish later today,” he told Sky News.

Under the existing rules, travellers must self-isolate for 14 days on entering the country.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)