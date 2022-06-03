Energy Secy sees silver lining in high gas prices

OAN NEWSROOM

A representative of the Biden administration gave an update on its so-called Green Agenda. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm (D) claimed high gas prices will justify a transition into supposedly clean energy. On Thursday, Granholm spoke at the Hillsborough River dam in Tampa to promote hydroelectric energy. During her speech, the former Michigan Governor laid out the Biden administration’s plan to replace fossil fuel.

“We’re going to get to this clean energy economy,” Granholm declared. “One hydroelectric project, one solar panel, one wind turbine, one geo thermal project, one advanced nuclear reactor, one electric vehicle, one battery at a time.”

However, the US relies on fossil fuels for more than 80 percent of its energy consumption. Granholm acknowledged that Americans are paying exorbitant gas prices and are unlikely to see much relief by the end of the year.

“The Department of Energy has a energy information administration,” the secretary voiced. “Which is an objective entity that does analysis projecting the prices of gasoline. They said that things might stabilize by the end of this year, but the price of gas is likely to remain above four dollars a gallon.”

Americans saw a 53 percent increase in gas prices over Memorial Day weekend compared to last year. The national average for a gallon of gasoline surpassed $4 and 60 cents that week, with motorists in downtown Los Angeles seeing pump prices of more than $8 per gallon. Rather than increasing fuel supply, the White House has stifled domestic oil drilling and production.

⛽️ Gas prices reached another record high today $4.76 The Biden gas hike is not slowing down. — Nathan Brand (@NathanBrandWA) June 3, 2022

Joe Biden used an executive order to effectively cancel the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office. More recently, he cancelled the sales of drilling leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. Secretary Granholm believes the price Americans are paying today will pay off in the form of a so-called green energy future.

“Ultimately, this price hike that we are seeing globally will likely remain high,” she said. “We want to make sure that at the same time that we are calling upon an increase in supply, that we are also accelerating our future to clean energy solution.”

Biden expressed less apprehension towards foreign oil. He is visiting the kingdom of Saudi Arabia after it agreed to increase production.

