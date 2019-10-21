Energy Secretary Perry touts U.S. nuclear power to EU

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:29 AM PT — Monday, October 21, 2019

Energy Secretary Rick Perry appeared in Belgium to meet with his Eurpoean Union counterparts on nuclear projects for the bloc.

On Monday, Secretary Perry along with U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland met with European leaders in Brussels. The two touted cooperation between both sides and praised their plan as a better alternative to proposals by Russia.

I am delighted to be working together with my EU counterparts on nuclear energy on both ends of the Atlantic. We understand how it can enhance our energy security and extend our prosperity while maintaining our freedom. pic.twitter.com/CGsuR65Cd5 — Rick Perry (@SecretaryPerry) October 21, 2019

The energy secretary and EU officials talked about advancing new energy technologies described as “small modular reactors.”

“We are reaffirming nuclear energy as an indispensable source of energy for the world,” stated the U.S. official. . “In contrary to naysayers; nuclear energy is safe, nuclear energy is clean energy, and that is why we launched the Nuclear Innovation Clean Energy future initiative.”

Perry released a statement after the meeting, saying the small modular reactors will offer clean and reliable energy, which is expected to achieve energy security throughout Europe.