Trending

Empire State Building celebrates 90th Anniversary

 NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, Tony Malkin speaks at special 90th anniversary lighting at The Empire State Building on May 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio and President and CEO of Empire State Realty Trust, Tony Malkin speaks at special 90th anniversary lighting at The Empire State Building on May 01, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:05 PM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

New York City’s iconic Empire State Building has turned 90. Mayor Bill de Blasio took part in a ceremonial lighting of the iconic landmark Saturday.

Officials said the skyscraper will shine with sparking white lights Saturday evening along with a special “90” lighting effect.

After just one year and 45 days of construction, the 102-story structure first opened on May 1, 1931.

“This building saw us through many challenges,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “This building was built in the middle of the depression, this building saw us through wars and every other challenge but it stood as a beacon. No matter what the Empire State Building was here. This is a joyous day for New York City, so, congratulations and happy birthday Empire State Building.”

Described as the world’s most photographed building, the infamous skyscraper is a magnet for visitors — including celebrities — all around the world.

MORE NEWS: Fla. Legislature Passes Election Strengthening Bill, Gov. DeSantis Says He’ll Sign

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE