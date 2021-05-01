Empire State Building celebrates 90th Anniversary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:05 PM PT – Saturday, May 1, 2021

New York City’s iconic Empire State Building has turned 90. Mayor Bill de Blasio took part in a ceremonial lighting of the iconic landmark Saturday.

Happy Birthday to us 🥳 In celebration of our upcoming 90th, we’re giving away two tix to our Premium Experience—including a VIP guided tour! To enter: https://t.co/ZPZPtEavPf 📷: magic_moment_studios/IG pic.twitter.com/kqmGbxkL7k — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) April 26, 2021

Officials said the skyscraper will shine with sparking white lights Saturday evening along with a special “90” lighting effect.

After just one year and 45 days of construction, the 102-story structure first opened on May 1, 1931.

“This building saw us through many challenges,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “This building was built in the middle of the depression, this building saw us through wars and every other challenge but it stood as a beacon. No matter what the Empire State Building was here. This is a joyous day for New York City, so, congratulations and happy birthday Empire State Building.”

Described as the world’s most photographed building, the infamous skyscraper is a magnet for visitors — including celebrities — all around the world.