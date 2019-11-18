Emirates says it ordered 50 Airbus A350 in a deal worth $16 billion



FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A350 takes off at the aircraft builder's headquarters in Colomiers near Toulouse, France, September 27, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

November 18, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates said on Monday it had placed a firm order for 50 Airbus <AIR.PA> A350 jets worth $16 billion at list prices.

The deal signed at the Dubai Airshow marked a final and amended version of a tentative deal for 40 A330neo aircraft and 30 A350 jets, which has been pending since the start of the year.

The airline said it was still in negotiations with Boeing <BA.N> on the fate of a provisional order for 40 of the U.S. planemaker’s 787 Dreamliners.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Ankit Ajmera, editing by Louise Heavens)