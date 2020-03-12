Emirates freezes recruitment as airline braces for coronavirus impact: internal email





March 12, 2020

Dubai (Reuters) – Emirates, one of the world’s biggest international airlines, has frozen recruitment and told staff the coronavirus outbreak was possibly the biggest challenge it has faced in several years, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

“This most recent challenge looks to be the largest that Emirates and the industry have faced in many years,” the email said, referring to the virus outbreak the World Health Organization described on Wednesday as a pandemic.

The Dubai state-owned airline did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; editing by David Evans)