Emirates close to finalizing part of wide-body jet order with Airbus: sources



FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo FILE PHOTO: The Airbus logo is pictured at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac near Toulouse, France, March 20, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo

November 18, 2019

DUBAI (Reuters) – Dubai state-owned airline Emirates [EMIRA.UL] was close to a deal on Monday to finalize at least part of a provisional order for 70 wide-body aircraft from Europe’s Airbus <AIR.PA>, industry sources said.

The Dubai carrier has scheduled a news conference for 0900 GMT.

Both companies declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Louise Heavens)