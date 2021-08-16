Emirates airline suspends flights to Kabul – website



FILE PHOTO: Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Emirates airliners are seen on the tarmac in a general view of Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates January 13, 2021. Picture taken through a window. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo

DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates has suspended flights to Afghanistan’s capital Kabul until further the notice, the airline said on its website after the Taliban militant group on Sunday entered the city.

“Customers holding tickets with final destination to Kabul will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin,” it said.

Fellow Dubai state-owned carrier Flydubai earlier has also suspended flights to Kabul.

