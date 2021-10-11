Emerson to merge software units with AspenTech in $11 billion deal



FILE PHOTO: Emerson Electric Co is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Emerson Electric Co is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., January 13, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

October 11, 2021

(Reuters) – Industrial-automation systems maker Emerson Electric Co said on Monday it would merge its software units with smaller rival Aspen Technology in a deal for about $11 billion.

The cash-and-stock deal is for about $160 per AspenTech share, the company said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)