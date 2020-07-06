Emergent signs five-year deal backing J&J COVID-19 vaccine



FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Small bottles labeled with "Vaccine" stickers stand near a medical syringe in front of displayed "Coronavirus COVID-19" words in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 6, 2020

(Reuters) – Emergent BioSolutions Inc <EBS.N> said on Monday it had signed a five-year pact to make the drug substance used in Johnson & Johnson’s <JNJ.N> COVID-19 vaccine candidate, adding to a series of contracts likely to put it at the heart of future global vaccine production.

Under the deal, starting next year Emergent will provide large-scale manufacturing services to produce the drug substance over five years, with the first two years valued at about $480 million.

The news follows a $135 million deal struck by the two companies in April, to use Emergent’s manufacturing facilities to help make more than 1 billion doses of the vaccine J&J is testing to stop the coronavirus.

Emergent has also signed similar deals to expand the manufacturing capacity of COVID-19 vaccines under development by AstraZeneca Plc <AZN.L>, Novavax Inc <NVAX.O> and Vaxart Inc <VXRT.O>.

The company last month also agreed a $628 million contract with the U.S. government, which is looking to secure manufacturing capacity for a potential COVID-19 vaccine under its “Operation Warp Speed” program.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M. and Patrick Graham)