Elvis Presley’s family get together for Hollywood ceremony

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:13 AM PT – Thursday, June 23 2022

Three generations of Elvis Presley’s family gathered in Hollywood to cement their tribute to the “King of Rock and Roll.” Elvis’s ex-wife Priscilla, daughter Lisa Marie and granddaughter Riley Keough took part in Tuesday’s ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theater.

The family members casted their names and handprints at the iconic landmark. Keough’s twin daughters were also in attendance. The event took place just days before the release of the new biopic “Elvis.”

“Oh I think he’d be very endeared by it,” said Priscilla. “My gosh, it’s three generations and really, really beautiful. It’s an honor for us. I think he would just be so proud of the film, you know. I think he would have loved the film.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The film featuring Presley takes audiences through his upbringing, his overwhelming success to his residency in Las Vegas and ultimately his passing. “Elvis” opens in theaters across America on Friday.

MORE NEWS: Veteran Details Journey On Navigating In Business World