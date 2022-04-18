Elon Musk: Twitter board, shareholders’ economic interests ‘not aligned’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:26 AM PT – Monday, April 18 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the economic interests of Twitter’s board of directors and shareholders are out-of-line. In a series of tweets, Musk suggested his fight with Twitter executives may be a ploy to ward off a larger clash with Musk and another potential bidder.

Wow, with Jack departing, the Twitter board collectively owns almost no shares! Objectively, their economic interests are simply not aligned with shareholders. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 16, 2022

This was in response to a tweet stressing Musk would be fighting with a gang of highly educated board members over who gets to own the company. He pointed out that all board members, excluding the company’s departing founder Jack Dorsey, own less than 1 percent of Twitter.

