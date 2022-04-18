Trending

Elon Musk: Twitter board, shareholders’ economic interests ‘not aligned’

FILE - Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington, Monday, March 9, 2020. Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms “free speech.” But his offer, which seemed to fall flat with investors on Thursday, April 14, 2022 raises as many questions as it answers. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:26 AM PT – Monday, April 18 2022

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says the economic interests of Twitter’s board of directors and shareholders are out-of-line. In a series of tweets, Musk suggested his fight with Twitter executives may be a ploy to ward off a larger clash with Musk and another potential bidder.

This was in response to a tweet stressing Musk would be fighting with a gang of highly educated board members over who gets to own the company. He pointed out that all board members, excluding the company’s departing founder Jack Dorsey, own less than 1 percent of Twitter.

This comes as the media has long sought to deter Musk from buying the social media giant. One America’s Daniel Baldwin has more.

