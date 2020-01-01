Trending

Elon Musk: Tesla self-driving is safer for all

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during the unveiling of the new Tesla Model Y in Hawthorne, California on March 14, 2019. (Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 3:30 PM PT – Saturday, January 2, 2021

Business mogul Elon Musk is confident Tesla’s autopiloted cars will be safer than most drivers on the road.

In a tweet Friday, Musk claimed Tesla’s self-driving capabilities will operate at a safety level “well above that of the average driver.”

Even without Autopilot, Tesla’s Model 3 touts five-star safety ratings and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s lowest chance of injury for any car ever tested.

While other manufacturers have entered the electronic car sector, many experts still see Tesla as the EV king.

“It’s not just some of the maturity that Tesla shown, but it comes down to, we are in a golden age of EV vehicles and right now in the EV market, it’s Tesla’s world and everyone else is paying rent,” Dan Ives, Managing Director for Wedbush Securities said.

Tesla’s Autopilot program is legal in the U.S. and is seeking regulatory approval abroad.

