Elliott built a stake in Twitter, is pushing for changes: source

February 29, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has built a stake in Twitter inc <TWTR.N> and is pushing for changes, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Founded by billionaire Paul Singer, New York-based Elliott is one of the world’s biggest activist investors and pushes for changes at prominent corporations to improve operations and ultimately the share price.

In after-hours trading, the share price of the microblogging and social network service jumped 7.7% to $33.20.

CNBC reported that Elliott is seeking to push out Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who is also the CEO of Square <SQ.N>. Dorsey is the only person who is the CEO of two publicly traded companies.

Calls to Elliott and Twitter for comment were not immediately returned.

