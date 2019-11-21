Elizabeth Warren says she may use taxpayer money to take down border wall

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:28 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she is not opposed to spending taxpayer money to take down sections of the border wall if she were elected. During Wednesday’s Democrat presidential primary debate, Warren was asked if she would consider using money from taxpayers to break down the border wall to which the senator replied, “of course.”

Warren: “of course” she would take down parts of border wallhttps://t.co/tV5CEgFgAd pic.twitter.com/lEtE3y2WN5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2019

While the 2020 hopeful did not disclose how much of the border wall she would want to take down, she said she would remove any part that was not “useful.” She went on to call the border crisis “man-made” as a result of Trump administration policies.

“If there are parts of the wall that are not useful in our defense, of course we should do it,” stated Warren. “The real point here is that we need to stop this man-made crisis at the border – (President) Trump is the one who has created this crisis.”

Democrat Sen. Cory Booker responded to the debate question as well, calling the wall “not effective.”

“Absolutely, if this is not effective — we see people cutting holes in this wall,” Booker said. “We need our policies that respect dignity, keep us safe and strong.”

The Trump administration has predicted approximately 400 miles of the new border wall will be built by the end of 2020.