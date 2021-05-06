Electric scooter caused N.Y. apartment fire

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:54 AM PT – Thursday, May 6, 2021

Early on Wednesday, an apartment in the Bronx caught fire, leaving one woman dead and at least 11 others injured. New York officials announced the fire was initially sparked by an electric scooter that was being charged in the kitchen of one of the units.

“It was hard to get out, but everybody’s safe you know?” recounted fire victim Adama Damsoko. “I can tell you it wasn’t easy…when you look at the outside of the building, where I was at is unimaginable.”

Per FDNY Fire Marshals: Cause of today’s fatal 3-alarm fire at 3211 Park Avenue in the Bronx was accidental, electrical due to an electric scooter being charged. Smoke alarm present and activated. https://t.co/BeKD0Ud44v pic.twitter.com/dM3yNos31W — FDNY (@FDNY) May 5, 2021

One of the firefighters on scene suffered minor injuries, while two civilians were left in critical condition. The blaze also displaced several families. These families have since been moved to temporary shelters.