OAN Newsroom

2:44 PM – Monday, November 4, 2024

A total of of 11 governor seats are up for election on November 5th, 2024. The full list of states that will be voting for their governor include:

Delaware

Indiana

Missouri

Montana

New Hampshire

North Carolina

North Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

One America News will be updating results live as they are called on election night.

