Election Day kicks off in Wyo. & Alaska

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:34 AM PT – Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Republican voters are heading to the polls for primary elections in Alaska and Wyoming. Two highly contentious races are taking place in these states Tuesday.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) is facing opposition from Donald Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka. Murkowski was one of seven senators who voted to impeach the 45th President the second time.

It’s Primary Election Day Alaska! Voting is one of the most important rights we have. Polls are open from 7 am-8 pm. Make sure you get out the vote! pic.twitter.com/Efe7XiQPpA — Kelly Tshibaka – Text KELLY to 20903 (@KellyForAlaska) August 16, 2022

Meanwhile, experts are wondering if Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy0.) can secure her seat against Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman. She’s one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump and she’s also one of two Republicans on the January 6 panel. Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) is the other who has come to her defense often.

“Look, we are standing up against evil, Liz Cheney’s standing up against evil,” claimed Kinzinger. “And I say this, you know I put out this message the other day, which is a lot of people sit around and they dream up the day they get to do it and very few people ever get that chance to really stand up against evil. And as we’ve seen in Congress, many who do get that chance — don’t. She has fought a valiant fight. Her fight is not over, regardless of what happens on Tuesday.”

Election Day is here! Polls are open from 7am-7pm. Cast your ballot for Harriet Hageman for Congress! pic.twitter.com/Phb2Bb1bA0 — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) August 16, 2022

Cheney is expected to lose to Hageman as polls show the incumbent congresswoman is down by double digits.

MORE NEWS: Majority Of Americans Want Trump To Run For White House In 2024