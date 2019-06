Eldorado Resorts clinches $18 billion cash and stock deal for Caesars: sources

The 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, is the centerpiece of the $550 million Linq project, a retail, dining and entertainment district by Caesars Entertainment Corp, in seen in Las Vegas, Nevada April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus/File Photo The 550 foot-tall (167.6 m) High Roller observation wheel, the tallest in the world, is the centerpiece of the $550 million Linq project, a retail, dining and entertainment district by Caesars Entertainment Corp, in seen in Las Vegas, Nevada April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus/File Photo

June 23, 2019

By Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK (Reuters) – U.S. casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc has agreed to acquire Caesars Entertainment Corp in a cash and stock deal that values its peer at about $18 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.

The deal, which is expected to be announced on Monday, values Caesars at close to $13 a share. The combined company’s ownership would be split roughly in half between Eldorado and Caesars shareholders, the sources said.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Eldorado and Caesars did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; Editing by Peter Cooney)