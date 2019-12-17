El Salvador’s president says his admin. can’t implement asylum deal reached with White House

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:29 PM PT — Tuesday, December 17, 2019

The leader of El Salvador recently admitted that his country is unable to implement an asylum deal reached with the U.S. In a new interview, President Nayib Bukele said his nation is in “shatters” as it struggles with crime and a sluggish economy.

After his election victory back in February, he pledged to work with the White House to do its part to curb illegal immigration amid the border crisis. Cooperation between the two nations has led to a drop in Salvadorans trying to enter the U.S. from more than 12,000 in June to 2,500 in October.

Despite this, the Central American leader said his country doesn’t have the proper infrastructure to carry out the deal, although he’s vowing to try to do so eventually.

“This is our responsibility to create the conditions where people don’t want to flee our country,” said President Bukele. “We don’t have to be Switzerland, we just have to be more similar to Costa Rica or Panama and have our people wanting to stay.”

This comes as the United Nations has declared the Central American nation as having one of the highest homicide rates of any country in the world that’s not at war. Much of the problem in El Salvador is tied to rampant gang violence.