El Salvador has ordered arrest of ex-President Sanchez Ceren – Attorney General



FILE PHOTO: President Salvador Sanchez Ceren of El Salvador waits to address the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri FILE PHOTO: President Salvador Sanchez Ceren of El Salvador waits to address the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

July 23, 2021

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – The Attorney General’s Office of El Salvador has ordered the arrest of 10 government officials from a prior administration, including former President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The office said Sanchez Ceren was out of the country, but that several former high-ranking officials have been detained.

