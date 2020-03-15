El Salvador Congress backs emergency measures to stop coronavirus



SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – El Salvador’s Congress on Saturday approved a series of emergency measures sought by President Nayib Bukele to prevent the spread of coronavirus into the Central American country and to off the risk of a public health crisis.

The measures include restrictions on entry to and exit from El Salvador, as well as curbs on public gatherings. El Salvador has so far not reported any cases of coronavirus.

