El Chapo sentenced to life in prison

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:28 AM PT – Wednesday, July 17, 2019

A federal judge has sentenced Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to life in prison without parole. He was handed the life sentence, plus 30 years, in a New York court Wednesday.

This comes after he was convicted of 10 counts of trafficking drugs into the U.S. through a Mexican cartel, which was responsible for multiple murders.

The 62-year-old was extradited to the U.S. after he broke out of Mexican prisons twice and was recaptured.

“This sentence is significant and it is well deserved. It means that never again will Guzman pour poison over our borders, making billions while innocent lives are lost to drug violence and drug addiction.”

–Richard Donoghue, U.S. attorney

El Chapo claimed the February trial was unfair, and alleged he was tortured while in confinement. According to reports, he will likely be held in a Supermax prison in Colorado.